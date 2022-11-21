IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $33.90. IES shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
IES Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.