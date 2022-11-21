IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $33.90. IES shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IES Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

About IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

