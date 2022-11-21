ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $29,624,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

