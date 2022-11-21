Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

