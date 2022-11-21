Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

