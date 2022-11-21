Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares in the company, valued at $350,964.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.04 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.