Insider Buying: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,175.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WW International Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WW International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

