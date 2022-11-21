Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,000 shares in the company, valued at C$188,370.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 99,870 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$19,974.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,130 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

On Thursday, September 8th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 55,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$8,500.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

CMB stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.21. 112,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,617. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

