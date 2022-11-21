Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 962 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $55,632.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 215,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.