Insider Selling: Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Sells 1,078,762 Shares of Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £5,987,129.10 ($7,035,404.35).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON EYE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($6.58). 107,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,473. The company has a market cap of £147.99 million and a P/E ratio of 28,375.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($7.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

