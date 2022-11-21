Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.05. 90,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,372. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 663.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.