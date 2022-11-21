Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.05. 90,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,372. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
