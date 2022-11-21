Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 5,213 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.73. 917,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

