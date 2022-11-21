Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells 975 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $10,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at $456,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,044. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $485.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in nLIGHT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.