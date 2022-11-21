Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

