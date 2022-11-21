Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 132,050 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.