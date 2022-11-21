Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

