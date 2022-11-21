Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

