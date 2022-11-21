Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

