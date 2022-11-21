Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.