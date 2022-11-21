Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

