Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 135,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $103.87 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

