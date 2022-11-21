Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 238 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.