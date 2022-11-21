Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $100.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

