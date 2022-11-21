Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 688 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.18 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

