Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.95% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.
Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.