Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.95% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

