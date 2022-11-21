Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $93.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

