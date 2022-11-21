Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $29.17. 541,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

