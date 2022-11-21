Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 362.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,093. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.68.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.