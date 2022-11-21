Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.68.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $374.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.16. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

