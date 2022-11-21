Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.62.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
