Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

