IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lowered by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.46. 10,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

