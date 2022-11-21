iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.29. 230,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137,382. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

