iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

