iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Trimmed by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

