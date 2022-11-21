iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

