iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,827. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.