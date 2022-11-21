iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7,295.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.16. 42,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

