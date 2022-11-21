iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.