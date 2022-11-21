iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lessened by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.