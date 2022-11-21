iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is DRW Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,987 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 797,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,468,078. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

