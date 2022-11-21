iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Pacific Center for Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USMV traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 1,689,151 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

