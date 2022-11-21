iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

