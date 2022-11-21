iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.22. 19,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

