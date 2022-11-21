iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

