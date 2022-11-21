iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

