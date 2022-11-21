iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,231. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

