iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $71,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.12 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.