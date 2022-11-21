iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,943 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $37.12. 200,463 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.