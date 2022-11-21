Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

