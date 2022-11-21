J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$8.44-8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.24. 63,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.