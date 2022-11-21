J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$8.44-8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.
J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.24. 63,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.55.
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
