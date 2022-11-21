JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.64) to GBX 630 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

In related news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,495.89).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,708.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

